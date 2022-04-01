Watch live as Biden discusses March jobs report as unemployment rate drops

Posted on April 1, 2022 0

Joe Biden is speaking on Friday (1 April) to deliver remarks on the March jobs report.

The US president is expected to hail another successful month that has seen employment return to pre-pandemic levels and unemployment to drop to a level not seen since 1969.

According to the latest numbers, the American economy has added another 431,000 jobs in the last month, suggesting a strong bounce back after the damage Covid caused.

Mr Biden will be making his address from Washington DC.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Biden discusses March jobs report as unemployment rate drops