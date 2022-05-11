Watch live as Biden attends Chicago Electrical Workers convention

Posted on May 11, 2022 0

US President Joe Biden is visiting Chicago to speak at a convention for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

He is expected to address some of the most serious issues the country is facing, including food shortage connected to the UkraineRussia war.

Earlier in the day, the president spoke at an Alabama weapons factory building the anti-tank Javelin missiles that were sent to Ukraine.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Biden attends Chicago Electrical Workers convention