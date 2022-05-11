Watch live as Biden attends Chicago Electrical Workers convention

US President Joe Biden is visiting Chicago to speak at a convention for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
He is expected to address some of the most serious issues the country is facing, including food shortage connected to the Ukraine–Russia war.
Earlier in the day, the president spoke at an Alabama weapons factory building the anti-tank Javelin missiles that were sent to Ukraine.
