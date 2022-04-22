Watch live as Biden announces plans to reduce cost of healthcare and energy

Watch live as Joe Biden announces plans to reduce cost of healthcare and energy at Green River College in Auburn, Washington.
The president will deliver remarks on his plan to lower the cost of childcare, and will call on Congress to pass his plan to lower health care and energy costs. After, Biden resident will travel to Wilmington, Delaware.
Earlier in the day Biden made remarks on Earth Day and the climate crisis.
