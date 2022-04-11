Watch live as Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime

Posted on April 11, 2022 0

Watch live as President Joe Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announce additional steps the Administration is taking to combat gun crime.

The measures will attempt to crack down on ‘ghost guns’, which are unserialized, privately-made firearms. These pose a challenge to law enforcement attempting to trace guns found at a crime scenes back to an individual purchaser.

In addition, the president will nominate Steve Dettelbach to serve as Director the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the federal law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing gun laws.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime