Watch live as Biden and Kamala Harris deliver remarks on Jackson confirmation as Associate Justice

Watch live as US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks from the White House following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday (7 April), fulfilling one of Biden’s campaign promises. She was confirmed by the Senate in a 53-47 vote.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Jackson’s confirmation was “a tremendously historic day.”

