Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions

US President Joe Biden is speaking at the national conference of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU).

NABTU is a labour organisation that represents over three million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada.

It is made up of 14 national and international unions and over 330 provincial, state and local building and construction trades councils.

Biden’s appearance at the conference is part of the White House’s wider initiative to promote his infrastructure plans.

