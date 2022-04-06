Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions

Posted on April 6, 2022 0

US President Joe Biden is speaking at the national conference of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU).

NABTU is a labour organisation that represents over three million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada.

It is made up of 14 national and international unions and over 330 provincial, state and local building and construction trades councils.

Biden’s appearance at the conference is part of the White House’s wider initiative to promote his infrastructure plans.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions