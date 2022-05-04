Watch live as Amber Heard testifies as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial continues

Posted on May 4, 2022 0

Amber Heard is expected to testify in court on Wednesday (4 May) as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial continues.

On Tuesday, Mr Depp’s legal team rested their case and proceedings will continue past a fourth week after judge Penney Azcarate denied an attempt to dismiss it by Ms Heard’s legal team.

The Hollywood star is being sued by Mr Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Earlier this week, his agent suggested the impact of said piece was “catastrophic”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Amber Heard testifies as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial continues