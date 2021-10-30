Watch: Fan-Made LEGO Version Of ‘My Universe’ Has Sent BTS Army And Coldplay Fans To The Moon

If you thought the Coldplay X BTS collaboration couldn’t get any cooler, think again! Because a LEGO version of My Universe exists and it is everything one expected to be and more. Like it was not enough that the K-pop icons and British rock came together via holograms, in a sci-fi setting of an intergalactic escapade that began with, “Once upon a time, many years from now… Music is forbidden across the spheres. On three different planets, three different bands defy the ban. DJ Lafrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via Holoband. All the while, they are hunted by the Silencers.” We now have toy figurines of Chris Martin and Co. and the septet lead by RM. And it is super impressive.

SEE ALSO: ‘My Universe’ Video: BTS X Coldplay Are The New Guardians Of Galaxy Who Prove Music Has No Boundaries

The fan-made LEGO version of My Universe has 78,708 and counting views on YouTube. So much so that even Coldplay shared the video on social media and wrote, “This blows my mind” with a mind=blown emoji. Now, that says something.

This blows my mind 💥🤯 PH https://t.co/g5DlUhcLxM — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 25, 2021

Needless to say, Coldplay fans and BTS ARMY are thrilled with the new version, whis is adorable if nothing else.

Even the bts lego is flirting with those alien legos https://t.co/SOXCe0z81w — Jkthicthighs | ia exams (@chiblikawa) October 26, 2021

This is sooo cool 💜💜💜 now we we have Hobi flirting with a Lego girl too 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Kkwv5MnKEm — Alice⁷ (@Alice_borahae) October 26, 2021

OMG I didn’t know that I would need a MY UNIVERSE LEGO right now. pic.twitter.com/jEU0edwRSD — Naed (@Nancy61610310) October 25, 2021

Earlier, RM had talked about the exchange of ideas with Chris Martin who had revealed that he was frustrated about being unable to perform live in concerts. He also opened up about coming up with My Universe and said , “I thought about how to make this relevant to BTS. Since the lyrics go, ‘You are my universe,’ this song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY. I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we reunited with ARMY,” RM said.

Even Martin opened up about their collaboration and added, “It’s very special to me that the most popular artistes in the world speak Korean and are like a group of brothers, not from the West. It feels very hopeful to me, in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then of course, when you see who they are and their songs, it’s really a message of togetherness, and being yourself.”

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their first in-person concert in Los Angeles with Permission to Dance on Stage. Reportedly, they will perform four shows at the Sofi Stadium on November 27- 28 and December 1-2. Find more details about the same below.

SEE ALSO: BTS Takes ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ For First In-Person Concert In 2 Years

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Watch: Fan-Made LEGO Version Of ‘My Universe’ Has Sent BTS Army And Coldplay Fans To The Moon