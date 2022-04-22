Washington DC shooting: Two shot as police tell people to ‘shelter in place’

Washington, DC, police are responding to a reported shooting with two victims, they announced on Friday, calling it an “active threat” and urging residents near the effected area “shelter in place”

“There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow,” they wrote on social media.

Videos from near the reported shooting location, near Edmund Burke Middle School and 4101 NW Connecticut Avenue, showed multiple police officers heading towards the scene.

The shooting itself took place near a private residence, NBC4 reports.

Students from Howard University told a reporter from the channel they had heard gunfire.

Unverified videos on social media allegedly captured scores of gunshots ringing out during the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

