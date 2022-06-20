A teenager has died and three others, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting during Juneteenth celebrations in Washington DC.
According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, officers responded to the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest on Sunday night after gunfire broke out during “Moechella”, a Juneteenth celebration in the downtown area.
More follows
Source Link Washington DC shooting: Teen killed and police officer wounded as gunman opens fire at Juneteenth event