Washington DC shooting: Teen killed and police officer wounded as gunman opens fire at Juneteenth event

A teenager has died and three others, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting during Juneteenth celebrations in Washington DC.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, officers responded to the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest on Sunday night after gunfire broke out during “Moechella”, a Juneteenth celebration in the downtown area.

