Washington Commanders coach Jack Del Rio dismisses Jan 6 insurrection as a ‘dust-up’

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has dismissed the fatal 6 January insurrection as a “dust-up at the Capitol” a day before live hearings into the pro-Trump violence are set to begin.

The NFL coach made the controversial comment at a team minicamp when he was asked to clarify a tweet that downplayed the riot in which Trump supporters tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Del Rio has stated on social media that he wanted to know the “whole story” about the racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020, and equated them with the 2021 Capitol riot.

