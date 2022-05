Health officials in Washington state say they have detected a suspected Monkeypox case in a man who recently returned from travelling overseas.

Officials in King County, which covers Seattle, say the man did not require hospitalisation and is isolating at home.

Washington is the fifth US state to report a confirmed or suspected case of the Monkeypox virus.

More to come

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Washington becomes fifth US state to report suspected Monkeypox case