Was SS Rajamouli Paid Whopping Rs 10 Crores To Support Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’? Here’s The Truth

Bollywood’s entire hopes were piled on Brahmastra and the makers left no stones unturned to promote their movie. Several famous South Indian personalities like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, S. S. Rajamouli and more openly supported the movie. Brahmastra eventually went onto become a success and is still minting money at the box office. However, there had been rumours that filmmaker SS Rajamouli had been paid to promote and support Brahmastra. However, a source has now refuted these claims and said that there are no truths to these rumours.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production refuted these rumours. They said, “Rajamouli is very fond of Karan from the time when Baahubali was distributed in Hindi by Dharma productions. Rajamouli agreed to support Brahmastra completely as a goodwill gesture. Where is the question of any money exchanging hands?”

Meanwhile, As of 14 September, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has grossed ₹178.87 crore in India and ₹70.1 crore overseas, taking a worldwide total gross of ₹248.97 crore. A part two of the movie was teased and it has been titled as Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev. The movie stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

