Was Cop26 a success?

Does it go far enough to limit warming to 1.5C?

Whether the pact goes far enough to meet the crucial target of limiting warming to no more than 1.5C compared with pre-industrial levels is far from certain.

Glasgow had been billed as a key moment in the process of keeping 1.5C within reach – coming after the Paris Agreement, which committed the world to curbing global warming to “well below” 2C.

At the start of the conference, the world was well off track to meet the goal and was facing warming of at least 2.4C.

Campaigners and climate experts have said that the Glasgow Pact and the decisions surrounding it only just keep the 1.5C goal alive – and that could unravel if countries don’t stick to their commitments, as well as coming forward with more ambitious plans in the months and years ahead.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said that target was “definitely alive” after the conference.

She told the BBC: “We are very far from that goal but we did manage to get together this big package of different decisions that will allow us and gives us very, very specific direction on what we need to work on in order to get there.”

But critics say it has merely kicked the can down the road, with countries now expected to come back by the end of next year with new 2030 targets and long term plans for cutting emissions to net zero.