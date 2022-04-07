War in Ukraine ‘far from over’, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden believes the war between Russia and Ukraine is “far from over” but has pledged the United States will stand with the Ukrainian people in their “fight for freedom”.

The US president spoke of the ongoing invasion on Wednesday, announcing a new wave of punishing sanctions on Vladimir Putin‘s regime in response to reported “war crimes” in Bucha and other regions.

“Russia wanted to take Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, and topple its democracy and elected government,” Mr Biden said.

“Today, Kyiv still stands and that government still presides. This fight is far from over.”

