WandaVision To Return For Season 2? Elizabeth Olsen Says ‘Would Love To Get The Gang Back’

Scarlet Witch seems to be ready to take over the minds of Westview, New Jersey, for the second time. Although this is not a pleasant news for the residents of Westview, it is definitely a moment of celebration for the MCU fanatics who were waiting to see Wanda Maximoff binding everyone in her spell once again.

After WandaVision on Disney Plus, Scarlet Witch created havoc in Doctor Strange’s mission of saving America Chavez from getting her powers stolen in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are not the only ones who want to see the second season of WandaVision.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elizabeth Olsen talked about the possibility of WandaVision season 2. She said, ”We do think, ‘Gosh, we just gotta do it again!’ ” It is safe to assume that the entire cast wants to be on the sets again. ”We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back.”

While there is no news from Disney Plus about a second season of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen ignited another hope in the hearts of the fans. Olsen talked about making a cameo in Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos. She said, ”I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don’t want to leave her side ever, I’m so grateful she’s here tonight.”

