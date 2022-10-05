‘WandaVision’ Star Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence Over Those ‘House Of The Dragon’ Cameo Rumours

Recently it was rumoured that WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen will feature in the House of Dragon; however, the actress has just put a full stop at these rumours as she said that “I’ve never heard of such a thing”. She further said that she doesn’t know how “rumours like that get started and then people think they are legitimate”.

The WandaVision actress had given auditions for the Game of Thrones series. In 2019 she had revealed that she had appeared for the auditions for the role of Daenerys Targaryen; however, it went very badly and the character went to Emilia Clarke. She said that that audition was the most awkward one she has ever had. Speaking of the series makers, Olsen added that “they didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not”.

Elizabeth Olsen has become a star after she got roles in the Marvel projects. She had said earlier this year that she had to give up many opportunities because she had to “appear in Marvel movies”. Addressing the speculations about her being a part of House of Dragon, the actress said that she would be happy if she gets a role beside Henry Cavill in the hit HBO series but she was surprised when she heard these rumours.

The 33 year old actress started off her career in 2011 with the movie Martha marcy May Marlene. She has been a part of many Marvel films such as Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: End Game that grossed over $2 billion at the box office and Avengers: Infinity War.

