Walmart apologises and pulls ‘Juneteenth ice cream’ amid backlash

Supermarket behemoth Walmart has reportedly been forced into a U-turn over a Juneteenth-themed ice cream which some critics labelled as “the epitome of white supremacy in action.”

Twitter users complained about Walmart using Juneteenth, which falls on 19 June, to make money without other action to support Black employees and communities.

Among the items that caused alarm on social media were a red velvet and cheesecake flavoured ice cream with the word “Juneteenth” appearing next to a trademark. Other items included banners and stickers.

On Monday, Walmart said it will remove “Juneteenth” ice cream and was in the process of reviewing other items themed around the annual holiday marking the end of slavery.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” the company said in a statement to Fox. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologise. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

More follows

