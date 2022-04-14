A Wallaby has gone missing from the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee after severe thunderstorms tore through the area.

The storms on Wednesday caused flooding, prompting zoo workers to transfer animals from the KangaZoo Outback Experience exhibit to the animal hospital, a zoo spokesperson said, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“Hopefully KangaZoo is going to be reopened in the next few days, but we didn’t have any kangaroos get out,” Jessica Faulk said. “We do have a wallaby that is unaccounted for, but our teams are actively searching for him. He wouldn’t have gone far.”

The exhibit opened on 17 March and includes 20 adult kangaroos and two younger animals. It also has emus and cockatoos.

The wallabies were kept in a different area as another section was prepared for them meant to open this month.

The Memphis Police Department is taking part in the search, according to Fox 19.

Wallabies are similar to Kangaroos but smaller, and while they are gentle, they can be fearful.

The zoo is advising people to not approach the animal if they spot it, and instead call the zoo at 901-333-6500 and report the sighting.

An escaped wallaby in Lincolnshire was captured after three weeks earlier this year

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wallaby goes missing from new Memphis Zoo exhibit after severe thunderstorms