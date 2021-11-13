Walker celebrates 10th anniversary with England – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 13.

Football

Wales looked back at Gareth Bale’s international career as he prepared to win his 100th cap.

Kyle Walker marked a milestone.

…but the England full-back lost a bizarre game with his team-mates.

Harry Kane took the match ball following England’s 5-0 Wembley win against Albania.

Scotland’s players celebrated securing their spot in the World Cup play-offs on Friday night.

David James made a presentation to Tim Krul.

Cricket

Sam Billings vowed to bounce back.

Tom Smith presented the match ball ahead of Scotland’s clash with South Africa.

And then saw Stuart Hogg equal the country’s try-scoring record.

Formula One

Lando Norris celebrated his 22nd birthday at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

