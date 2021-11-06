Wales vs South Africa live stream: How to watch autumn Test online and on TV today

Wales look to respond to their heavy defeat by New Zealand as they take on South Africa in Cardiff this evening.

On Saturday, Wayne Pivac’s side were 54-16 losers against the All Blacks at Principality Stadium, which also hosts tonight’s meeting between Wales and the Springboks.

The teams last competed against one another in 2019 at the Rugby World Cup, with South Africa edging the semi-final 19-16 en route to becoming world champions.

South Africa were last in Test action one month ago, when they narrowly beat New Zealand 31-29.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The game will begin at 5.30pm GMT in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Amazon Prime Video will stream the match live.

Line-ups

South Africa: Damian Willemse; Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Herschel Jantjies; Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

Odds

Wales: 9/4

Draw: 22/1

South Africa: 4/11

