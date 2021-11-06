Wales vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 autumn international fixture tonight

Wales play South Africa in Cardiff (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Wales vs South Africa from Cardiff tonight.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks. A number of other injury absentees include Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North.

But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar.

The Springboks knocked Wales out of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments, but South Africa’s recent record in Cardiff is poor by their standards. They have lost four successive Tests in the Welsh capital since claiming a 24-15 victory eight years ago. Follow latest updates and analysis:

Show latest update 1636217160 Wales vs South Africa With Alun Wyn Jones set to be ruled out for the Six Nations, Wayne Pivac’s side must rally together in the absence of their inspirational captain. Ken Owens is also out for the hosts, with Pivac calling on the likes of Adam Beard and Ellis Jenkins to step up, alongside stand-in skipper Jonathan Davies. Jenkins’ story is a fascinating one. It’s been three years since the flanker made his last international appearance. On that day, he was the man of the match in a Welsh victory over South Africa and looked set to be a key figure ahead of the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup the next year. But Jenkins then suffered a serious knee injury to sour what was an impressive 20-11 win for the hosts. As they welcome the Springboks back to the Principality Stadium, it would be an incredible story if Jenkins was to contribute to another Wales victory. Jamie Braidwood 6 November 2021 16:46 1636216299 Follow live coverage of Wales vs South Africa from Cardiff tonight. Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks. A number of other injury absentees include Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North. But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar. The Springboks knocked Wales out of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments, but South Africa’s recent record in Cardiff is poor by their standards. They have lost four successive Tests in the Welsh capital since claiming a 24-15 victory eight years ago. Follow latest updates and analysis. Ben Burrows 6 November 2021 16:31

