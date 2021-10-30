Wales vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest score and updates from autumn international fixture today

Wayne Pivac’s Wales take on New Zealand today

Wales welcome New Zealand to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick-off their Autumn International campaign.

It is nearly seven decades since Wales last beat New Zealand, an infamous run of ignominy. Wayne Pivac’s side are particularly depleted for their encounter with an All Blacks side fresh from putting a ton on the USA last weekend, with an already lengthy injury list extended by Ken Owens’ withdrawal. Pivac has also been unable to pick any of his England-based players, with this encounter falling outside of the World Rugby stipulated window for autumn international fixtures.

New Zealand arrive in Cardiff with a typically outstanding squad, led by Sam Whitelock in the absence of Sam Cane and with Beauden Barrett chosen ahead of Richie Mo’unga at fly-half on his 100th cap. Barrett faces off against former New Zealand Under-20s team-mate Gareth Anscombe at ten, who has battled back from a serious injury and returns to international rugby against the country of his birth. For the first time in a long while due to the coronavirus pandemic a capacity crowd is expected at the Principality Stadium, where the roof will be open on a wet and wild autumn night as Wales look to break their long drought. Follow all the action below, live.

