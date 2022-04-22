Wales vs France live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

Wales’ back-to-back wins at the start of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations were crushed when they suffered a heavy defeat to England last time out.

They would have been hoping to close the gap to the top two after impressive wins over Ireland and Scotland, but in the end they were beaten 58-5 by the Red Roses.

Meanwhile, France made it three wins from three against against Scotland as they secured a 28-8 win to maintain pace with England ahead of what is set to be the Six Nations grand slam decider on 30 April.

But can Wales spring a surprise in this one and all but hand the Six Nations title to England?

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is Wales vs France?

Wales vs France in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales on Friday 22 April at 8pm in the UK.

How can I watch Wales vs France?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: 15 Kayleigh Powell, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones, 12 Robyn Wilkins, 11 Jasmine Joyce, 10 Elinor Snowsill, 9 Keira Bevan, 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Carys Phillips, 3 Cerys Hale, 4 Natalia John, 5 Gwen Crabb, 6 Alisha Butchers, 7 Beth Lewis, 8 Siwan Lillicrap (c)

France: 15 Chloé Jacquet, 14 Caroline Boujard, 13 Maëlle Filopon, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 11 Marine Menager, 10 Jessy Trémoulière, 9 Laure Sansus, 1 Annaëlle Deshaye , 2 Agathe Sochat, 3 Clara Joyeux, 4 Céline Ferer, 5 Madoussou Fall, 6 Julie Annery, 7 Gaëlle Hermet (c), 8 Romane Ménager

Prediction

France and England are clearly the teams to beat in the 2022 edition and Wales learned two weeks ago that these two sides are playing on a whole other level. France win.

