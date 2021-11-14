Wales vs Fiji LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 Autumn internationals

Johnny Williams of Wales celebrates scoring their first try with Jonathan Davies

Wales battle Fiji in pursuit of some much-needed momentum and confidence in what is their third Autumn Nations Series match.

The Cardiff crowd will hope to roar on Wayne Pivac’s men after a heavy loss to New Zealand before suffering an agonising defeat late on to South Africa last week, with an opportunity against Australia to come next weekend.

There is a real buzz around the team with defence coach Gethin Jenkins keen to see what impact Christ Tshiunza makes, with the 19-year-old Exeter forward ready to demonstrate what he can bring. Fiji pushed Wales at the World Cup two years ago, only to succumb to a comeback after breaking out into a 10-0 lead. And it promises to be an entertaining contest, with Fiji’s DNA lending itself to an explosive brand of rugby from their dominance in the sevens format.

The contes also sees Ellis Jenkins taking the captaincy, three years removed from the Cardiff flanker’s first cap: “I’m obviously excited, but for me it’s just about trying to back up last week’s performance really. The captaincy doesn’t change too much for me. Obviously there’s a bit of decision-making and speaking to the ref, but other than that I’ll be trying to play my game in the same way as usual really.

“There’s been days where I feel really good and I think it’s going well and I’m confident. When my body’s feeling good and I’m able to train fully, then I’m confident I can play at this level and back it up. There’s obviously days when you don’t feel so good, when the doubts set in. But it’s just trying to remember where you’ve come from really, and not get too carried away with the highs or the lows.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match on Sunday.

Show latest update 1636899490 Wales vs Fiji It will be interesting to see how Josh Adams fares in midfield from the start today, after moving inside from the wing late in the second half of last weekend’s defeat to South Africa. “It’s always been in the back of our minds,” Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said. “He has the ability and the skill set to play in more than one position. “He obviously played well at full-back on the Lions tour and has played there at club level. We want to see if he can do it at this level. “There’s a World Cup coming up and you want to build depth in all positions. When you can only take 33 to a World Cup, having guys who can play in multiple positions is important.” (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 14 November 2021 14:18 1636898774 Wales vs Fiji Prop Tomas Francis has been ruled out of the Wales side to face Fiji today. The Welsh Rugby Union said that the Ospreys forward suffered concussion during training on Friday. He has been replaced in the starting line-up by Scarlets’ WillGriff John, who makes a first Test start after going on as a substitute against South Africa last weekend for his Wales debut. Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis, meanwhile, joins the Wales replacements for Sunday’s clash in Cardiff. Wales are seeking their first win of the autumn campaign following a 54-16 loss to New Zealand and 23-18 reversal against the Springboks. Alex Pattle 14 November 2021 14:06 1636898261 Wales vs Fiji Wales battle Fiji in pursuit of some much-needed momentum and confidence in what is their third Autumn Nations Series match. The contes also sees Ellis Jenkins taking the captaincy, three years removed from the Cardiff flanker’s first cap: “I’m obviously excited, but for me it’s just about trying to back up last week’s performance really. The captaincy doesn’t change too much for me. Obviously there’s a bit of decision-making and speaking to the ref, but other than that I’ll be trying to play my game in the same way as usual really. “There’s been days where I feel really good and I think it’s going well and I’m confident. When my body’s feeling good and I’m able to train fully, then I’m confident I can play at this level and back it up. There’s obviously days when you don’t feel so good, when the doubts set in. But it’s just trying to remember where you’ve come from really, and not get too carried away with the highs or the lows.” Alex Pattle 14 November 2021 13:57

Source Link Wales vs Fiji LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 Autumn internationals