Wales vs Belgium live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Wales will renew their rivalry with Belgium in the Nations League tonight, with Rob Page’s side needing a result in Group A4.

Although Wales have secured their place at the World Cup, they sit bottom of their group after opening defeats to Poland and the Netherlands.

Wales and Belgium have played several memorable games in recent years, notably their Euro 2016 quarter-final meeting in France.

Wales will be underdogs again as they face Roberto Martinez’s side, and relegation will be a concern if they were to lose a third consecutive match.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Belgium?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and S4C. It will also be available to stream live on the Premier Sports Player.

What is the team news?

Rob Page will look to rotate his team once again as regular stars are set to return after being rested against the Netherlands. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey should feature and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been passed fit to play.

Romelu Lukaku is unavailable for Belgium due to an ankle injury and Martinez is expected to rotate his side.

Predicted line-ups

Hennesey; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Williams, Morrell, Allen, Norrington-Davies; Ramsey; James, Bale

Belgium: Casteels; Dendoncker, Boyata, Alderweireld; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, T Hazard; Vanaken, Batshuayi, Trossard

Odds

Wales: 7/2

Draw: 14/5

Belgium: 9/10

Prediction

Wales 1-1 Belgium

