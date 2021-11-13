Wales vs Belarus LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, line-ups and more tonight

General view inside the Cardiff City Stadium before the match

Wales host Belarus on Saturday evening as they look to take another step toward qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.

Robert Page’s team can come second if they take four points from their remaining two qualifiers, starting with this one before they face Belgium next week.

But any pressure on having to beat one of Europe’s top nations is somewhat removed by the knowledge that they can still take a play-off place thanks to their efforts in winning their Nations League group.

Much of the pre-match focus has been on whether Gareth Bale would be fit to play and earn his 100th cap in a Wales shirt – with his ongoing importance to the national team highlighted with his hat-trick against this same opponent when they met earlier in qualifying.

Wales are currently third in the group, behind Czech Republic on goal difference, but have two games to play as opposed to one for the Czechs – making this evening’s encounter a must-win occasion. Follow all the live updates as Wales host Belarus below:

Show latest update 1636828257 Wales vs Belarus: Ramsey concern Aaron Ramsey has played exactly six more minutes than Bale since the last international break. Ramsey seems increasingly surplus to requirements at Juventus but has also spent time on the sidelines through muscle fatigue. Boss Robert Page must decide whether to gamble on Bale and Ramsey with two games in four days. Ramsey went into last month’s qualifiers short on game time, starring and scoring in the first game against the Czech Republic but far less effective in the second away to Estonia. Jack Rathborn 13 November 2021 18:30 1636828232 Line-ups: Wales vs Belarus Wales XI: Ward, Roberts, Williams, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Allen, Wilson, Ramsey, Bale, James Michael Jones 13 November 2021 18:30 1636827988 Wales vs Belarus: Ton up for Bale Gareth Bale will become the second Welshman to win 100 caps by lining up against Belarus. Bale was due to reach the three-figure milestone last month but a hamstring tear put paid to him playing in World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia Bale has not played since Wales drew at home to Estonia on September 8 but has cut a relaxed figure in training this week. Skipper Bale, Wales’ record goalscorer, is guaranteed a huge reception from the Cardiff crowd. Jack Rathborn 13 November 2021 18:26 1636733508 Wales vs Belarus live updates Gareth Bale will be hoping to prove his fitness and earn his 100th cap for Wales when they face Belarus tonight. The Dragons are looking to secure a top-two finish in Group E of their World Cup qualifying campaign and currently sit in third, behind Czech Republic, but with this fixture in hand. With Belgium already clear at the top, the race for a play-off spot between the other two nations is somewhat lessened by the fact whichever finishes third should still get a berth in the play-offs through their Nations League exertions. The reverse fixture between Belarus and Wales ended 3-2 after a Bale hat-trick, the last of which came in stoppage time. Karl Matchett 12 November 2021 16:11

