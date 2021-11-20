Wales vs Australia LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals

Liam Williams of Wales takes on Josua Tuisova of Fiji

Wales tackle Australia in a key game to round of both countries’ Autumn Nations Series with victory.

The Principality Stadium welcomes a wounded Wallabies, who were overpowered in a second half at Twickenham last week, despite showing fight and spirit early on against England.

While the Welsh were handed a real scare by 14-man Fiji last weekend, but held firm to grind out a 38-23 victory, but a more polished performance here is on the agenda for Wayne Pivac, who remains upbeat despite his squad hit by injuries.

So this will be a true test of the Welsh depth, with up to 15 absentees, including several British and Irish Lions, and the result and performance will likely to dictate the atmosphere heading into 2022 after being humbled by New Zealand before pushing South Africa close and surviving against Fiji.

“We have lost senior guys that would hurt any side,” Pivac said. “But it is great opportunities for guys, and some have come in and done very, very well. That has been a massive positive. To come up against the world champions (South Africa) in conditions that suited them, that was a huge effort from our players, particularly the forward pack, who are probably the most damaged in terms of loss of experience. And then to turn around and play that game against Fiji, which was always a very difficult and physical opponent. A win is what we are after, and I think a win would make it successful.”

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from the Principality Stadium in a compelling match-up – PLUS the conclusion of the action at Twickenham as England host South Africa:

Show latest update 1637425128 England 17-12 South Africa, 45 minutes Chance missed for the Springboks! It’s delightful attacking play down the right as Damian De Allende tiptoes into space with an in-to-out shimmy, finding his captain out the back door. Jesse Kriel has open acreage in front of him but overruns slightly and can’t get a hand on Kolisi’s backwards offload. He holds his head in his hands – that was a try for all money if Kolisi had found him. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:18 1637425039 Missed Penalty! England 17-12 South Africa, 44 minutes Starts right, stays right – a first miss of the afternoon for Handre Pollard. That scrum munching is the last action of South Africa’s starting front row – here come the “Bomb Squad”. Messrs Marx, Kitshoff and Koch replace Nche, Mbonambi and Nyakane. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:17 1637424966 England 17-12 South Africa, 43 minutes That’s a statement from South Africa! For the first time they get a proper nudge on at scrum time and Kyle Sinckler steps out to try and stall it. He’s penalised, and Handre Pollard will try to get the scoring started in this second 40 minutes… Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:16 1637424838 England 17-12 South Africa, 42 minutes But a South African knock-on and England will feed a scrum on their own ten-metre. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:13 1637424809 England 17-12 South Africa, 41 minutes Loose start from England – over-eager in trying to charge down South Africa’s clearance and whistled for being offside. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:13 1637424747 KICK OFF! Marcus Smith gets the second half underway. Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:12 1637424617 HT Thoughts Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:10 1637424499 Jack Rathborn 20 November 2021 16:08 1637424187 HT: England 17-12 South Africa Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 16:03 1637423955 HALF TIME: ENGLAND 17-12 SOUTH AFRICA (Getty Images) Harry Latham-Coyle 20 November 2021 15:59

