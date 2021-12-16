Wales to face tighter Covid restrictions after Christmas

Nightclubs in Wales are to close from 27 December in the wake of the fast-spreading omicron Covid variant.

Other restrictions, including social distancing in shops and offices, are also being introduced after Boxing Day as officials brace for a surge in cases, which is already being seen over the border in England.

Regulations will be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.

Wales’ first minister announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period and new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.

Mark Drakeford said: “Delta will continue to be the main cause of coronavirus infections in Wales up to Christmas. But we are seeing cases of Omicron increasing rapidly every day in Wales – and across the UK.

“We need a plan to keep us safe this Christmas and we need stronger measures to protect us afterwards, as we prepare for a large wave of Omicron infections.

“Omicron poses a new threat to our health and safety. It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date.

“It is one we must take seriously. We will continue to put in place proportionate measures to protect people’s lives and livelihoods.

“This is a virus which thrives on human contact. Every contact we have is an opportunity for us to spread or catch the virus.”

More follows…

