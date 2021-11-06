Wales pitch invader: Fan on pitch prevents try-scoring opportunity during defeat to South Africa

A pitch invader appeared to prevent Wales from potentially scoring a decisive try during the 23-18 defeat to South Africa in Cardiff.

In the remarkable incident, a man ran onto the pitch at the Principality Stadium as Wales tried to work the ball into space on the left wing.

As the pitch invader was tackled to the ground by stadium security, the supporter in question appeared to block Liam Williams’ path as he received the pass from his inside centre.

With the scores level at 15-15 in the 63rd minute, Williams was forced to slightly check his run before driving to the line amongst the confusion.

Williams was tackled and the Wales move broke down, with the experienced international appealing to the referee following the obstruction.

The home side went on to lose the autumn internationals fixture, as South Africa added late points to secure their first win on Welsh soil since 2013.

The pitch invader was escorted around the side of the pitch by security following the incident.

He was booed by supporters in the Principality Stadium as he was apprehended.

