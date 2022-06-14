Wales’ only gay penguins celebrate pride month at Pembrokeshire zoo

A Welsh zoo is celebrating pride month in the best fashion – with two gay penguins.

Vinnie, 6, and Frankie, 12, are two macaroni penguins whose friendship has blossomed into a relationship, according to keepers at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Pembrokeshire.

Folly Farm is one of three zoos in Europe that is home to macaroni penguins.

The population of the penguins across the globe has decreased by approximately 30 per cent over the last 30 years.

