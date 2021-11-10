Wales name Ellis Jenkins captain for Fiji clash

Cardiff flanker Ellis Jenkins will captain Wales in Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Fiji

Jenkins delivered an outstanding performance on his return to Test rugby after a three-year injury absence when Wales were beaten narrowly by world champions South Africa last weekend.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed starts to Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert – his first Wales appearance for four years – flanker Thomas Young and scrum-half Kieran Hardy, while Josh Adams moves from wing to centre, where he is partnered in midfield by Johnny Williams.

And there is a place on the bench for uncapped 19-year-old Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza, where he is joined by players such as Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy and Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas.

Tshiunza, a second-row or back-row player, was born in DR Congo but moved to Wales in 2010 and is a product of Whitchurch High School in Cardiff, whose past pupils also include Sam Warburton, Gareth Bale and Geraint Thomas.

Wasps flanker Young’s call-up is the only change to the pack, although flanker Taine Basham switches to number eight instead of an injured Aaron Wainwright.

Behind the scrum, Liam Williams makes a first start of the autumn campaign, lining up at full-back, with Dan Biggar again wearing the number 10 shirt.

Cuthbert, meanwhile, wins his 49th cap, having last featured for Wales against Georgia in November 2017.

