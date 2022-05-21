Wales invite David Brooks to join World Cup qualifying camp following all-clear

David Brooks has been invited to join Wales’ World Cup camp after receiving the all-clear following cancer treatment.

Bournemouth forward Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

But the 24-year-old announced earlier this month that he had completed his treament and was now cancer free.

David Brooks has won 21 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

It is not yet known when Brooks will resume playing, but Wales manager Robert Page wants him to be around the squad ahead of the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on June 5.

Page said: “It’s great news first and foremost that he has been given the all clear.

“I have invited him on camp on Monday and left it up to him whether he wants to come.

“He is not going to come and train of course.

Manager Robert Page (pictured) wants David Brooks to be part of his World Cup squad should Wales qualify for Qatar 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are sympathetic with Bournemouth and will build him up to that position to get back to playing again.

“We’ve invited him back to be with his mates and just to get him away will be refreshing for him.”

Brooks had played only nine times this season when his campaign was cut short by a cancer diagnosis discovered while he was on international duty.

Bournemouth, who signed Brooks from Sheffield United for £11.5million in July 2018, were promoted to the top flight in his absence.

He attended the promotion-sealing victory over Nottingham Forest just hours after announcing he was cancer free, and Cherries boss Scott Parker has backed him to return to his best when he is “fit and well”.

Page also hopes Brooks will be part of his squad should Wales qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

He said: “We will have to manage it because it’s not black and white.

“But would we want him part of a World Cup squad? Absolutely, he’s a talented player.

David Brooks celebrated Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League earlier this month (John Walton/PA)

“We have had those conversations already – even months ago when he was diagnosed.

“The bigger picture was, all being well, to do this and his doctor was top class with it all.

“We spoke to specialists involved and they told us what the pattern has been with recent cases.

“Dangling that (World Cup) carrot would be great motivation for him.”

