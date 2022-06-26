Wakefield result suggests Labour would win next election ‘comfortably’, David Lammy says

David Lammy has suggested the result of last week’s by-election in Wakefield suggests Labour are on course to win the next General Election with a “comfortable majority”.

The shadow foreign secretary made his comments after Thursday’s “excellent” win and suggested more people will be persuaded to vote against the Conservatives in future.

“On that result in Wakefield – and indeed in Tiverton – we would be forming the next government with a comfortable majority, that is what that result tells us,” Mr Lammy said on Sky News.

