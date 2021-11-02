Waitress says she was ordered to sit ugly people at the back

A woman went viral on TikTok for alleging that her boss asked for “ugly” people to be seated at the back of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The waitress and TikTokker, Brooke Schofield (or @brookeschofield1), wrote above a TikTok video last week that “LA is such an interesting place”.

Singing along to Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World”, the TikTokker also wrote: “When my boss at my restaurant job told me I had to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back”.

She ended the song by saying: “And I think to myself…What the f***?”, rather than singing “What a wonderful world”.

Thousands of angry and sympathetic TikTok users commented on the video, which has been viewed more than 1.4 million times in four days. It remains unclear what restaurant Ms Schofield worked at.

“To anyone who is now scared to visit Los Angeles, y’all need to remember influencers live in their one little world in LA and do no experience what locals do,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Sure if you go to the basic influencer places this is true but this isn’t what LA is actually like. Influencers just love to complain for real.”

Another disagreed and wrote of their own experience being seated in a basement with their family at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“Y’all one time I brought my family into a nice restaurant and they sat us in the basement lol – only ones in the basement,” the TikToker argued.

“I’ll be in the alley out back next to the grease trap,” another TikTokker wrote.

Many called for Ms Schifeld to say what restaurant she worked at in Los Angeles, while some said the experience was not isolated to Los Angeles or the US.

YouTuber Patrick Starr wrote below Ms Schofield’s video: “Paris, France be like [this]”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Waitress says she was ordered to sit ugly people at the back