Volodymyr Zelensky claims 31,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday claimed Russia had lost more than 31,000 soldiers since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Ukrainian president also warned Vladimir Putin that “the day will come” when the number of losses will “go beyond the possible limit” even for Moscow.

“More than 31,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said in his daily address.

“Russia has been paying for this senseless war with almost 300 lives of their soldiers daily.”

