Voices: Words I wish we could see the back of in 2022

As we usher out the old to bring in the new and say a not-so-fond-farewell to the last year, there are a few words that I’ll be hoping we can leave behind as we head into the new year.

Woke: Aaaand at No.1 one! There’s been fierce competition for the coveted top spot this year but the tiresome use, term “woke” has snatched the crown, with it now very far away from its original context. It has has become a calling card for sneering types who feel that their entitlement is under threat by those who feel that their voice should also be heard. often used in conjunction with “Snowflake” and “cancel” (see below). The words are brandished as insults, intended to undermine and dismiss those protesting, questioning or defying accepted power relations. This year, however, being cancelled by woke snowflakes was on trend by anyone wanting to boost a fledgling or flagging media career.

Cancel Culture: Cancellation is a nebulous term that just means someone disagreed with you… or, imagine this: you might actually have said or done something truly appalling that’s rightly been called out — but it sounds final and dramatic, like you’ve been deleted from the universe. In 2021, everything was up for cancellation, including celebrities, statues, side-partings and skinny jeans. Being a victim of cancel culture usually means that you are able to complain loudly that you have been silenced.

Snowflake: Snowflake is a contradictory term. Those described as snowflakes are supposed to be fragile and prone to meltdown but they’re also deeply threatening to power structures and freedom of speech and expression. The danger of snowflakes lies in their feebleness — their inability to withstand even the most minor of injuries, the tiniest of microaggressions — but their weakness belies a power strong enough to erode the freedoms of speech and expression – or so some will tell us. So it can’t possibly be anything to do with (mainly) old white blokes horrified that they might not be able to opine loudly without interruption anymore…

Boris: For the love of all that is good, let’s stop calling our prime minister “Boris” as if he’s our mate, our chum, our pal, our old mucker. He isn’t. Calling him Boris makes him and his – often-appalling – behaviour seem benign. Good old Boris! He’s a bit of a joker is our Boris! We need to stop talking about him as if he’s a wayward but adored little brother. Boris Johnson is the head of the UK government – however much he doesn’t act like it.

Variant: I doubt I’m going to get my wish on this one… but wouldn’t it be just bloody fabulous if we could get through 2022 without hearing the word “variant”? Mostly because of what it would mean in terms of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Delta and Omicron were enough.

Lockdown: Obviously, the act of locking down has been important in stopping the spread of Covid when needed. But the actual word? Need I say more? I think not.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Voices: Words I wish we could see the back of in 2022