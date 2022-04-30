Voices: When did Selling Sunset go from a feminist triumph to an all-out b****fest?

I have to admit that when Selling Sunset first came out, I wasn’t convinced. Having never been a reality TV fan, I couldn’t get why Netflix was so adamant that this was a show I would like. But after hearing a few rumblings of it in the office and several rave reviews from friends, I decided to bite the bullet and get stuck in.

To my amazement, it was nothing like how I had imagined. I relished the opportunity to have a nosy inside some of the most lavish Los Angeles properties going – most of which resembled sugar cubes and were perched precariously on some hill or another. I’d snort whenever they exclaimed what a “stunning” view the pad boasted, only to cut to a landscape of rubble and a lone, spindly tree surrounded in smog. And I positively thrived on the naff soundtrack and the whole Davina/$75m listing drama.

But it wasn’t just about insanely expensive real estate or being clad in designer outfits more appropriate for the club than the office. There was a strong central theme: powerful women.

Sure, the Oppenheim Group was made up of impossibly tanned, toned blondes (and two dinky men), and, yes, there was some office tension even in the early stages, but what struck me the most was how fiercely independent and unapologetically successful these women were.

First there’s Christine: a larger-than-life icon who isn’t afraid to speak her mind or wear six-inch stripper heels on a building site. Then there’s Mary, who, once you get past the animated facial expressions and head bobbing, is a sweetheart who is genuinely good at hustling. Maya, pretty much permanently pregnant, acts as Switzerland in any given situation and manages to keep her cool. There’s Heather, too, who takes any given opportunity to talk about her now-husband Tarek or the fact she’s vegan.

Then, as the seasons progressed, we were introduced to more and more newbies trying to make a name for themselves in the real estate business – most notably Chrishell Stause, a former soap opera star who, when she joined the show, was married to actor Justin Hartley.

That’s when things started to get a little… tricky.

It was clear from the get go that she and Christine didn’t gel. But it soon developed into a full-blown war of words. I don’t think either of them – least of all the viewers – remember exactly how it started, but the last two instalments have been dominated by the infighting their initial rift has caused.

Christine cannot help but dig the knife in deeper, taking every opportunity to slag off her co-workers in the press or during her face-to-camera segments. Her go-to response is to deflect responsibility with cutting remarks and her unique sense of humour. But the others seemingly cannot talk about anything else. They say they “hate” her and that Christine is toxic, and yet here they are unable to have a single meal/meeting/coffee break without uttering her name.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

What’s more, whenever they do cross paths with her, it turns into uncomfortable viewing (and before you say, I know many scenes are staged). As the latest newcomer, Chelsea, points out in season 5, it comes across as bullying. Regardless of whatever trash talk Christine has come out with, it’s never okay to ambush and gang up on one person – or to try and get rid of them while they’re away on maternity leave.

To make matters worse, they often talk about building other women up and what it means to be self-made, but here they are, in plain view, tearing each other down. Apparently it’s Christine’s antics that will irreparably destroy the reputation of the brokerage, but from what I can tell, they all have a part to play. I cannot imagine any client looking at the show (if they deign to watch it) feeling compelled to do business with them. It’s messy.

Of course this makes for entertaining television and just a quick look at my Twitter feed reveals to me that most fans are obsessed with “the drama!”. But for me, it’s moving further and further away from the feminist triumph it once was. They are grown ass women who are killing it – why are they resorting to petty insults and slights?

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Voices: When did Selling Sunset go from a feminist triumph to an all-out b****fest?