Voices: Our food was under threat before Putin invaded Ukraine – now it’s getting worse

The UN is warning that the climate emergency threatens the collapse of civilisation, but it is not rising sea levels or hurricanes that will topple us first – its destruction of food crops. There is nothing like starvation or famines to provoke riots or mass migration.

Last year, the think-tank Chatham House warned about the growing risk of simultaneous extreme weather events, wiping out crops in the top four food-baskets, rising from 0.1 per cent now to a 50 per cent chance within 20-30 years.

But extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change is already hitting global food supplies and imposing crippling inflation on millions of people, including in the UK.

Here is a taste of just some of this year’s headlines on extreme weather and crop failures:

A recent report by UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) found that since 2000, the number and duration of droughts has risen nearly by a third. The latest IPCC report warned that up to 700 million people could be displaced by drought by 2030.

Martin Frick, director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Berlin, told me that the climate crisis was definitely a contributor to this year’s global food cost inflation. He warned that climate related food shortages could lead to political instability, failed states and millions of refugees moving in desperation to survive.

He said it was important to note that 60 per cent of the recent food price inflation occurred before Putin invaded Ukraine. The climate crisis was lurking behind almost every food emergency that the WFP is dealing with.

He also listed positive actions governments can take to reduce climate exacerbated famines:

We must stop pouring so much of our food into meat production and biofuels manufacturing. For example, in Germany he said 60 per cent of cereal production goes to livestock and 16 per cent in biofuels.

We also need to return to the tradition of only eating meat for the Sunday roast and not devouring meat with every single meal.

Agriculture needs to move away from its dependency on just three main staple crops (wheat, rice and maize) producing 40 per cent of global calories. They are all vulnerable to declining outputs from rising temperatures and drought. Instead, agro-ecology and agro-forestry need to be encouraged, with smaller diverse farms better able to manage climate impacts and regenerate damaged soils.

He enthusiastically recounted how women in Niger were planting acacia trees (Faidherbia Albida) in half-moon shaped hollows, which trap the rain and enable the trees to thrive despite the shortage of rain.

The shade from these trees reduces ground temperatures by up to 6C and their roots are nitrogen fixing, thus creating a better micro-climate and fertile soils for other food-crops!

Martin’s final warning though was that such essential efforts will be worthless if we allow the climate crisis to keep moving inexorably upwards, from its current 1.2C rise in temperature emergency to a 3.6C rise apocalypse.

Source Link Voices: Our food was under threat before Putin invaded Ukraine – now it’s getting worse