Voices: Liz Truss’s nightmare audition to be the Tory leader in waiting

It is very hard to know what Liz Truss actually thinks about anything. As a student she was a Liberal Democrat, and more recently she has agreed with whatever is most beneficial to her own personal advancement. This is not to say that everything she says is untrue, merely that it is impossible to know when her pronouncements happen to have dovetailed with her sincerely-held opinion.

Not that it really matters. Any sane person looking at the Truss back-catalogue taken as a whole can only conclude that there is absolutely no point taking her seriously, which is, somewhat fortuitously, the entirely correct position to reach.

Take the most recent execrable drivel to be found in The Sun this morning, on the subject of the Northern Ireland protocol. By way of background, in 2016 Truss campaigned to Remain. Having spent the preceding years writing various deranged libertarian pamphlets, it’s not entirely clear why. There are two possible reasons. One is that having previously worked as an analyst at the Treasury, she concluded that, for all the imagined benefits of Brexit, mainly sovereignty (hope you’re all enjoying your new found sovereignty, by the way), it simply wasn’t worth the massive economic hit. The other is that she just didn’t think Leave could possibly win and so it would be terrible not to be onside with Cameron and Osborne.

Which of these you choose to believe is entirely up to you though, if it helps, when I was sitting next to her at a dinner in April 2016, most of the conversation was spent with me being really not so sure that Remain would definitely win, and her being adamant that they couldn’t possibly lose by any less than 60/40. So obviously it’s a mystery.

Yesterday, Truss announced new legislation to unilaterally overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol. In other words, to take the oven ready deal that was the basis for an entire general election campaign out of the oven and chuck it out the window. The EU naturally isn’t having it. They expect our country to agree to a deal it signed.

Truss, by the way, has also made herself incredibly popular with Tories by going around the world, cutting and pasting EU-based trade deals with various countries, and then announcing them on her own Instagram.

On Monday night, on a TV show I happened to be on, the US congressman Brendan Boyle, who sits on the very powerful Ways and Means Committee in Congress, and would therefore have to sign off on any US-UK trade deal, didn’t pause before making it very clear that you’d have to be slightly mad to agree to a trade deal with a country “that’s already trying to go back on one it just signed.” So good luck with that.

She also spent the hours after making her announcement talking on on television about the Irish “tea sock.” You would think, perhaps, that the foreign secretary and now chief Brexit negotiator, would have taken the ten seconds it requires to learn how to pronounce the word that describes the Irish prime minister, not least as it really is not very hard (it’s “tea shook”). But then, that Instagram feed isn’t going to curate itself. A picture tells a thousand words after all, even if those words tend to be, “Why are you wearing a bearskin hat in Moscow when it’s about eighteen degrees?”

It’s never quite clear whether she actually agrees with Boris Johnson, while all he does is artless lying about why he’s trying to break off from his own deal, talking transparent garbage about the protocol and the Good Friday Agreement (the protocol doesn’t threaten the Good Friday Agreement). What it does is annoy the Democratic Unionist Party, mainly because they were too stupid to understand what Brexit was before they campaigned for it, and are also, just for the record, the only Northern Irish political party that walked out on the Good Friday Agreement and refused to sign up to it.

All that is under threat is Johnson’s support from the headbanging wing of his party, a wing that Truss briefly left when she thought Remain would win, a strategic decision that has rendered it impossible to believe a word she says.

It’s never quite clear whether a part of her soul is actually dying when she describes people who have the temerity of pointing out the shamefulness of what they’re doing as: “a strand of thinking in Britain that actively doesn’t like our country very much.”

She is making what has become a now familiar error made by members of the worst government the country has ever had, which is to mistake “the country” for “her government.” It’s a point that doesn’t bear much scrutiny, when one looks at the now stunning unpopularity of the government she serves in. This stuff is always the last roll of the dice for the terminally unpopular populist whose days are up.

But she is also strategising to be Johnson’s replacement, which, somewhat remarkably in Tory world, really does require pretending to be just like him, at least for the time being.

At some point, you would think, Liz Truss may have to try and make it even vaguely clear what she actually thinks, who she actually is. Trouble is, at that point, it will quickly become clear that it’s already much, much too late.

