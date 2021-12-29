Voices: ‘Enjoy yourselves cautiously’ is a vague and confusing message for New Year’s Eve

“Everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way,” Boris Johnson said today on a visit to a vaccination centre (of course). But “enjoy yourselves cautiously” is a vague and confusing message from the government after it decided not to bring in post-Christmas restrictions in England to match those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (and much of Europe).

It’s the latest in a line of mixed messages from a government that does not learn from its previous communications mistakes. After being mocked for saying “don’t go to work, go to work,” it feels like we are now being told: “Do go to parties, don’t go to parties.”

It’s an abrogation of duty by Johnson. Ministers and their advisers talk about relying on the common sense of the British people. Indeed, many people clearly followed Chris Whitty’s advice to prioritise their social mixing and changed their plans in the run-up to Xmas – but Johnson could not bring himself to amplify the chief medical officer’s message, as he should have done.

The prime minister is gambling on avoiding further restrictions in England for the wrong reason. Allies claim it’s about protecting the economy but it’s an open secret that the biggest factor is crude party politics, as Johnson looks nervously over his shoulder at the 100 Tory MPs who voted against Covid curbs. Some issue dark warnings that 150 could rebel if he tries to tighten the rules further. No wonder he wants to avoid new rules that would require another Commons vote. If he does decide to go further, put your money on “guidance” rather than rules needing parliamentary approval. But he is looking at this from the wrong end of the telescope; the science should come before the politics, and the scientists warn that delaying curbs might be leaving them too late.

Sensing his weakness, the lockdown sceptics use every trick in the book to put pressure on Johnson. So they deliberately conflate Covid restrictions with his future as PM; they suggest someone with clean hands such as Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, might run in a leadership contest. These hints come from “senior Tories” – a group which, of course, includes Brady. Whenever a leadership election comes – and it could happen next summer if Johnson can’t turn things round in the new year – I doubt Brady will trouble the scorers. But why not rattle Johnson’s cage now to get what they want?

Johnson’s diminishing authority also makes it harder for him in his own cabinet. Would-be successors including Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss reassure backbenchers they are on the side of the angels on Covid restrictions.

There is cautious optimism – there’s that c-word again – in Downing Street that Johnson made the right call in avoiding further restrictions before Christmas and New Year, boosted by four studies on the severity of the Omicron variant. Yet he is not out of the woods yet. Staff absences rather than the number of hospitalisations might now prove the NHS’ greatest challenge. With an estimated 800,000 people self-isolating, ministers are under intense pressure to cut the isolation period for those with Covid from seven to five days, as in the US. There are no such plans yet, but it will probably happen at some point as it’s another bone Johnson can throw his ever-hungry backbenchers and his disenchanted newspaper cheerleaders.

Omicron’s impact on older people is still unknown but will likely become clearer after inter-generational mixing over Christmas emerges in the daily figures next week. The patchy availability of lateral flow tests has knocked another hole in the government’s plans for the festive season.

There can no longer be any pretence that ministers are following the science in England – even though leaders of the three devolved administrations toughened the rules on the basis of the same data. Most of the public also follow the science. Many more trust scientists to tell the truth (83 per cent) than ministers or politicians generally (both 19 per cent), according to Ipsos MORI.

It’s good that the public show more common sense in their actions than their political leaders do in their messaging. People did so after Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham and they are doing it again following the controversy over Downing Street parties before last Christmas, despite predictions they would ignore the regulations.

But it’s worrying when people stick to the rules despite the government rather than because of it. The disconnect between the government’s “be cautious” mantra and its failure to bring in new restrictions underlines why more measures are needed to ram home the message. The danger is that people in England think: “It can’t be that risky, or they would have stopped it.” And Johnson had no answer today to the prospect that people in Scotland and Wales will cross the border on New Year’s Eve to take advantage of the less stringent rules in England. A UK-wide approach would be much better.

Have a happy – and cautious – new year.

