Voices: Abortion will never get restricted in Britain, right? Wake up, they’re already trying

When the TV adaptation of the Handsmaid’s Tale came out in 2017, I was excited to see a classic Canadian novel brought to life on screen. Three episodes in, I couldn’t bring myself to watch any further. The terrifying world brought to life in the series was not just traumatic to watch as a woman, but as a woman in the modern world, it felt all too possible. With the leaked news that Roe vs Wade will be overturned, I am terrified that I might be more right than I imagined.

While the world has been moving away from all-out bans on abortion over the last few decades, most countries that allow abortion still require reasons, carry restrictions or must be approved by one or more healthcare professionals. Often all three.

Now there are signs the tide is turning in the wrong direction. Some have been splashed over the news. For example, Poland’s decision to remove the exemption for abortion due to foetal anomaly (the reason for 98 per cent of abortions in the country, effectively banning it). Women in Northern Ireland have only recently got the right to abortion, and that even with that right, in 2022, they still have to travel to England, Scotland or Wales because Northern Ireland does not yet have sufficient services to fulfil that right.

But it is the small changes where we should really be paying better attention. Because it is here where the real dangers lie.

In the UK, these have been implemented in the most boring of ways: governance and clinical guidelines. In 2020, without anyone really asking, NICE announced it was considering ‘Quality Statement 2”: the mandatory and routine recording of all alcohol consumption of women from the beginning of pregnancy into the resulting child’s health records. This took pregnancy surveillance to an unprecedented level. Moving it from the realm of supportive antenatal care to unnecessary and unwarranted regulatory control. A glass of wine the day your period hit would suddenly become a black mark on your and your child’s health record, despite no existing evidence that it harms any pregnancy that results in the following two weeks. It was a tentative step towards regaining control of women’s bodies for the state.

After a two year lobbying effort, including from myself, NICE U-turned. This decision, and that from the House of Lords to uphold telemedicine and home administration of termination medication, is going against the ever-concerning, subtle global movement in medical and legal practice to control women’s bodies.

The fact that these initiatives were allowed to go so far as to be made public and debated in Parliament means that we should really be paying better attention.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

While slow, small and subtle, the move over the last two years towards regaining control over women’s bodies is a powerful message that we are only ever one powerful extremist, one well-funded campaign, one misogynistic politician, one ill-conceived clinical guideline away from walking “under his eye”.

When I taught reproductive ethics at Yale 10 years ago, I would divide my students into groups for and against abortion and have them argue it out. The point being that they needed to understand both sides of the argument, regardless of what they thought. Inevitably students placed on the sides they did not personally agree with would kick off, throwing everything at me from “I pay your salary” to me being “unconstitutional” and “unAmerican” by forcing them to engage with ideas they did not agree with (being Canadian, the joke is on them, eh).

Given the lack of clinical and scientific evidence behind most recent changes globally to abortion regulations and reproductive rights more broadly, it can only mean that it was never really about what was best for the mother or baby after all. It was, and has been for a very long time, about who is in power and who has control.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Voices: Abortion will never get restricted in Britain, right? Wake up, they’re already trying