Vladimir Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine with acts of ‘genocide’, Joe Biden says

Joe Biden has suggested Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide” as he accused Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.

The US president added that “more evidence” is coming out about all the “horrible things” Russian forces are doing across the nation.

“I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian,” Mr Biden said.

“We’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation.”

