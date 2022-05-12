Vladimir Putin showing ‘barbaric aggression’ against Ukraine, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin is showing “barbaric aggression” in Ukraine, as he once again condemned the war.

However, the prime minister refused to draw direct comparison between the Russian president and historical dictators, Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin.

“Leaving aside the historical parallels, you’ve just got to see what he’s doing in Ukraine,” Mr Johnson said.

“This is an act of absolutely barbaric aggression against a country that has literally done nothing to offend him, done nothing wrong.”

