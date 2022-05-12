Vladimir Putin showing ‘barbaric aggression’ against Ukraine, Boris Johnson says

Posted on May 12, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin is showing “barbaric aggression” in Ukraine, as he once again condemned the war.

However, the prime minister refused to draw direct comparison between the Russian president and historical dictators, Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin.

“Leaving aside the historical parallels, you’ve just got to see what he’s doing in Ukraine,” Mr Johnson said.

“This is an act of absolutely barbaric aggression against a country that has literally done nothing to offend him, done nothing wrong.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Vladimir Putin showing ‘barbaric aggression’ against Ukraine, Boris Johnson says