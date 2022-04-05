Vladimir Putin must face war crimes trial for Ukraine atrocities, Joe Biden says

Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial against Vladimir Putin over alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

The US president also said he will seek to impose more sanctions against Russia after Volodymyr Zelensky described the military attacks taking place across his war-torn nation as “genocide”.

“You may remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal,” Mr Biden said.

“Well, the truth of the matter is we saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him, he is a war criminal.”

