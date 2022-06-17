Vladimir Putin forced to delay keynote speech after cyberattack in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been forced to delay a keynote speech by a cyberattack, the Kremlin says.
According to a statement, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum suffered from a “denial of service” cyberattack on its accreditation system, which held up the speech by an hour.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the attack began on Thursday and disabled the forum’s guest accreditation and admission system, leading to a host of problems with access.
He said specialists were working to fix the problem, and that Mr Putin’s address had been moved back.
