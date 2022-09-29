Vivek Agnihotri Talks About How Nepotism Emerged In B’Wood After 2000: ‘Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda Were Outsiders’

Vivek Agnihotri, who rose to fame after the release of his directorial The Kashmir Files, talked about the emergence of nepotism in Bollywood after 2000. The director is known to be vocal about controversial topics in Bollywood that are often considered taboo to publicly talk about. In his recent statements about nepotism, the director opined that the film industry was a different place before the year 2000.

In an interview with Brut India, Vivek Agnihotri opined that Bollywood was a different place before the year 2000. ”People who became stars by 2000, their children then came and then slowly it became a very close-knit kind of mafia and they have some problems with outsiders. That’s why they’re suffering also,”

He further mentioned superstars of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Govinda, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra and more when talking about how nepotism did not exist before 2000. ”What happened post-2000, that they closed the doors of this castle for everybody and because pre-2000 stars, their children grew up. I don’t think there was nepotism before 2000 because if you look at the stars, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha, you name anybody-all the heroes, heroines-Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, these are all outsiders,”

”I have no problem with that. My problem is when you push incompetence, the world can see and even you know this brother cannot even say A for acting or D for direction. That is a problem Bollywood is suffering from,” the director added. He also accused them of ‘destroying the careers of outsiders.

”Today, the situation has arrived where you will hardly find Hindi writers from the Hinterland, the Hindi land, the main land where people speak Hindi, where the literature comes. Very rarely you will find lyricists. These are very urban, modern lyricists. That’s why they are not connecting to the real world,” Vivek Agnihotri concluded.

