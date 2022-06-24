Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Dig At Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis; Throws Shade At Swara Bhasker

Amidst the political crisis going on in Maharashtra, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at CM Uddhav Thackeray and also called out Bollywood celebs like Swara Bhasker and Simi Garewal for supporting the CM. Agnihotri tweeted about an alleged incident when the Sena government sent police to his residence to threaten him about the tweets he had made about the Palghar lynching and mismanagement of COVID-19. The Kashmir Files director called Bhasker and Garewal paid Bollywood lobby.

In a series of tweets, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the ongoing Mahararashtra politcial row and wrote, “God watches genocide deniers, sabka time ata hai” and more. He shared the video of Uddhav Thackeray leaving the CM’s residence on Wednesday, and tweeted “Hum dekhenge.” He further took a dig at Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker and Simi Garewal for supporting Thackeray and wrote, “Bollywood’s brand ambassadors were appointed for full 5 years. They have job to do,”

Bollywood’s Brand Ambassadors were appointed for full 5 yrs. They have job to do. pic.twitter.com/ewKhfIxLud — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri also recounted an alleged incident of 2020, he claimed that he was intimidated and threatened because he “wrote against the Palghar lynching of Sadhus and against the mismanagement of Covid”. He added “Uddhav Thackeray had sent Mumbai Police to my house to intimidate and threaten me for tweeting on Palghar Sadhus killings. That day I had taken a pledge. FINALLY….”

In April last year @OfficeofUT had sent @MumbaiPolice to my house to INTIMIDATE and THREATEN me for tweeting on Palghar Sadhus killings. That day I had taken a pledge. FINALLY… Can you guess whose eye is that?

Read this thread to know. https://t.co/YjC53LU831 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 22, 2022

The Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra is currently facing a political crisis after a certain section of party leaders were unhappy and upset with the functioning of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, with which the Shiv Sena forms the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front, which currently rules in Maharashtra. The dissidents, are being led by MLA Eknath Shinde and around 43 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLA’s have formed a rebel camp and are staying in Guwhati under Shinde’s guidance.

CM Uddhav Thackeray broke his silence over the crisis last night in a 17-minute-long webcast and said that he was ready to quit as the CM if the rebel MLA’s come face-to-face and tell him to resign. Following this. Thackeray moved out from the CM’s residence and shifted to his family residence Matoshree.

