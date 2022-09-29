Vivek Agnihotri Slams Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’; Calls It ‘Bullsh*t’and Reveals He Will Ever Come On The Show

Vivek Agnihotri has been taking shots at Karan Johar and his talk show Koffee With Karan and recently revealed if he will ever come on the talk show. The Kashmir Files director called the show bullshit and also said that the show is only watched by media people and high-end people. Further taking a dig at the Karan Johar he said that he if was as powerful as as Karan he will have 80 seasons of the talk show not 7.

In an interview with Brut India, Agnihotri revealed he will ever come on the show and said, “It depends. I mean if the kind of show it is right now, definitely I won’t go because I have nothing to contribute. I am more than a middle-aged man now. I have two kids. So, s*x is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it is so artificial”

He added, “I am very spiritual I am not such an s*x-centered person though I enjoy it with my wife. It’s not that my life revolves only around s*x and who’s ditching who and who’s sleeping around with who.” Adding “I think it’s a bulls*** programme also. What is it doing? Nobody relates to it. You’re doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just make each other happy and some channels are paying for it.”

He further questioned who even watches the show and added, “How many people are watching? You think it’s a niche. It is watched most by media people and celebs and all those. It is catering to that market. It is like very high-fashioned, high-ended niche, a boutique shop kind of thing. So it is not a popular show. Why is it on air? The day I am as powerful as Karan Johar maybe I will have 80 seasons not 7.”

