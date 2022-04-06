Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Recent Terror Attack On Kashmiri Hindu; Says 'Longest, Continuous Genocide…'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, whose recent release ‘The Kashmir Files’ became a massive success at the box office, took to Twitter to share his views on the recent terror attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar. While his much-talked-about film sparked an intense discussion about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits online, Agnihotri’s tweet has also grabbed a lot of attention.

Reacting to the news of the recent terror attack, Agnihotri wrote, “Kashmir Genocide is the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the history of humanity. Truth or propaganda? My prayers with the victims.”

Kashmir Genocide is the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the history of humanity.

Truth or propaganda? My prayers with the victims. https://t.co/acWfBpwYWV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2022

The Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Bal Krishnan, a shopkeeper in the Shopian district, who suffered multiple bullet injuries, has been admitted to the Army hospital in Srinagar. Meanwhile, according to reports making rounds on the internet, the attack on Bal Krishnan was the fourth terrorist attack to be reported in the Valley in the last two days.

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency, Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has already earned Rs 331 crore worldwide and continues its juggernaut run even today. Apart from Agnihotri, leading actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, are also being showered with praise by the audience and critics.

On the other hand, the Ohio State Senate have presented Vivek Agnihotri with a citation appreciating and praising his work. Responding to which the ace filmmaker shared the citation and wrote, “GRATITUDE: On behalf of the entire #TheKashmirFiles team and our audiences I thank State Of Ohio Senate for this honour.”

GRATITUDE:

On behalf of the entire #TheKashmirFiles team and our audiences I thank State Of Ohio Senate for this honour. The world is recognising the GENOCIDE of Kashmiri Hindus and India’s great value of humanity. Thank you @narendramodi for the abrogation of article 370. pic.twitter.com/BhWu6MIYnH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2022

Furthermore, Agnihotri even thanked PM Narendra Modi as he continued, “The world is recognising the GENOCIDE of Kashmiri Hindus and India’s great value of humanity. Thank you @narendramodi for the abrogation of article 370 (sic).”

SEE ALSO: ‘The Kashmir Files’ Director Vivek Agnihotri Denies Signing Kangana Ranaut For His Next; ‘My Films Don’t Need Stars’

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Recent Terror Attack On Kashmiri Hindu; Says 'Longest, Continuous Genocide...'